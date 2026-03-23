Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418,436 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Douglas Emmett Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 844.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $12.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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