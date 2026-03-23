GATX Corporation $GATX Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,225 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of GATX by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

GATX Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GATX stock opened at $164.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 16.31 and a quick ratio of 16.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.19. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $139.44 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.67 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total transaction of $509,372.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,433. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $396,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,159.89. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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