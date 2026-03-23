Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 528,390 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA – Free Report) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,390 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in ACV Auctions by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,874 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,103,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after buying an additional 1,475,932 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.4% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,510,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 816,556 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. Barclays dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ACVA opened at $4.68 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $815.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun bought 24,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $122,573.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,533.85. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.