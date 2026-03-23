Goodman Financial Corp Takes $8.81 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $114.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,700. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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