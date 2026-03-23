Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 834.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 534,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,941 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MUFG. Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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