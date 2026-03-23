Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 197.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,868 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,841,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,196,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $22,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 89.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,031,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after buying an additional 486,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 52,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $22.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.78. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $168,546.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,831.10. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 372,081 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,138 over the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Further Reading

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