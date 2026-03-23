Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $11 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 344,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,996,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

SCHG opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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