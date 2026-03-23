13,374 Shares in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Bought by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $157,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 11,702.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 754,438 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,768,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,808,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 525,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 416,189 shares during the period.

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Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.59 on Monday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

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