Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 180,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,397,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 444.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 149,290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,413,000 after acquiring an additional 597,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

See Also

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