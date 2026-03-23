Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Lockheed Martin News Summary

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE LMT opened at $626.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.16.

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Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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