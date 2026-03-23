Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Price Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 and last traded at GBX 1.05. Approximately 1,270,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,104,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25.

Xeros Technology Group Stock Down 16.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £9.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

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About Xeros Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution. It is estimated that washing machines contribute 35% of the 171 trillion microplastic particles in the ocean.

A range of actors, including consumers, the media NGOs and regulators are exerting pressure on these industries, with legislative action beginning to be taken.

Xeros’ three main technologies, Microfibre Pollution Filter, Laundry Care, and Garment Finishing, facilitate garment manufacturers, industrial laundries, domestic washing machine manufacturers and consumers, to reduce their environmental impact, whilst also significantly improving efficiency in the process.

Xeros’ model is to generate revenue from licensing its technologies, generating royalties and the sale of consumables.

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