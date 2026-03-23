Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on April 8th

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

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Seagate Technology Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ STX opened at $411.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.79. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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