Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 5,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and guidance raise — FedEx posted a double beat (EPS and revenue) and lifted full?year profit guidance, which is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Article Link

Q3 beat and guidance raise — FedEx posted a double beat (EPS and revenue) and lifted full?year profit guidance, which is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re?ratings and price?target lifts — Multiple firms (UBS, Wells Fargo, BofA, Susquehanna, Stephens, TD Cowen, Truist, Stifel, BMO, etc.) raised targets or upgraded ratings after the results, supporting further upside sentiment. Article Link

Analyst re?ratings and price?target lifts — Multiple firms (UBS, Wells Fargo, BofA, Susquehanna, Stephens, TD Cowen, Truist, Stifel, BMO, etc.) raised targets or upgraded ratings after the results, supporting further upside sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Management says demand is holding — FedEx flagged that early?March volumes matched expectations and that its fuel surcharge is moderating higher fuel costs, but management assumes no additional geopolitical disruptions. That reduces immediate downside but leaves exposure to future shocks. Article Link

Management says demand is holding — FedEx flagged that early?March volumes matched expectations and that its fuel surcharge is moderating higher fuel costs, but management assumes no additional geopolitical disruptions. That reduces immediate downside but leaves exposure to future shocks. Neutral Sentiment: Market context is mixed — broader markets are pressured by oil/geo risks and macro data, so FedEx’s outperformance is occurring in a risk?off environment that could limit follow?through. Article Link

Market context is mixed — broader markets are pressured by oil/geo risks and macro data, so FedEx’s outperformance is occurring in a risk?off environment that could limit follow?through. Negative Sentiment: Cost and segment risks persist — fuel costs are materially higher (a key margin headwind) and the Freight business remains weak; both could pressure results if trends worsen. Article Link

Cost and segment risks persist — fuel costs are materially higher (a key margin headwind) and the Freight business remains weak; both could pressure results if trends worsen. Negative Sentiment: Some caution in the market and mixed guidance reaction — a few headlines note the company gave a relatively cautious near?term forecast that caused intraday profit?taking, and one major house (Morgan Stanley) still expresses an underweight stance with a much lower target. Article Link

Some caution in the market and mixed guidance reaction — a few headlines note the company gave a relatively cautious near?term forecast that caused intraday profit?taking, and one major house (Morgan Stanley) still expresses an underweight stance with a much lower target. Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR risk — the NTSB is probing a close runway call involving a FedEx jet, a reputational/operational overhang to monitor. Article Link

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $358.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.29. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $412.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

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