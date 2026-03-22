Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,000,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,040,000 after buying an additional 260,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,766,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,209,068,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,559,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,065,000 after buying an additional 106,578 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,004,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,814,000 after buying an additional 183,492 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,870,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,419,029,000 after acquiring an additional 609,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.86 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $301.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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