Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 893,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,245,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,790 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $17,193,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $308,000.

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Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

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