Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,890.50. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $350,894.88. This trade represents a 77.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,771 shares of company stock worth $54,976,547. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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