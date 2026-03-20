Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Trimmed by Severin Investments LLC

Severin Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Severin Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Severin Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $320.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 528,970 shares of company stock worth $177,150,321 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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