MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase 3 “TRANSCEND?T2D?1” topline: retatrutide (triple agonist) produced big A1C drops (?1.7–2.0%) and ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks, with no plateau — a potential blockbuster next?generation obesity/diabetes drug that could extend Lilly’s leadership and revenue runway. Lilly PR Newswire: Retatrutide Results

Phase 3 “TRANSCEND?T2D?1” topline: retatrutide (triple agonist) produced big A1C drops (?1.7–2.0%) and ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks, with no plateau — a potential blockbuster next?generation obesity/diabetes drug that could extend Lilly’s leadership and revenue runway. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline breadth: Lilly launched a master IBD study and is advancing mirikizumab delivery and oral ulcerative colitis candidates — diversification beyond GLP?1s that supports multiple future revenue streams. TipRanks: Master IBD Study

Pipeline breadth: Lilly launched a master IBD study and is advancing mirikizumab delivery and oral ulcerative colitis candidates — diversification beyond GLP?1s that supports multiple future revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Capacity & manufacturing investment: Lilly is spending heavily to expand and modernize production (major plant plans and ~$1.8B+/upcoming $3.5B campus reports), reducing future supply risk for high-demand obesity/diabetes drugs. IBJ: Lilly Manufacturing Investment

Capacity & manufacturing investment: Lilly is spending heavily to expand and modernize production (major plant plans and ~$1.8B+/upcoming $3.5B campus reports), reducing future supply risk for high-demand obesity/diabetes drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and patient data (Forbes/Benzinga/CNBC) reiterate strong weight?loss and glycemic results for retatrutide — helpful for commercial narrative but largely a confirmation of the PR-driven catalyst already priced in by some investors. Forbes: Patient Results

Additional coverage and patient data (Forbes/Benzinga/CNBC) reiterate strong weight?loss and glycemic results for retatrutide — helpful for commercial narrative but largely a confirmation of the PR-driven catalyst already priced in by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Reported insider/congressional buying is noted by media (visibility signal) but is not a reliable near?term catalyst for price direction. MarketBeat: Congressional Trades

Reported insider/congressional buying is noted by media (visibility signal) but is not a reliable near?term catalyst for price direction. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgrade to “Reduce” (PT cut to ~$850) flagged persistent U.S. pricing pressure, rising competition and compounded tirzepatide risks — the downgrade has driven analyst-led selling and is the main immediate negative driver. Yahoo Finance: HSBC Downgrade

HSBC downgrade to “Reduce” (PT cut to ~$850) flagged persistent U.S. pricing pressure, rising competition and compounded tirzepatide risks — the downgrade has driven analyst-led selling and is the main immediate negative driver. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Novo Nordisk won FDA clearance for a higher?dose Wegovy (7.2 mg) with strong weight?loss data and an April launch planned — intensifying head?to?head competition in the obesity market that could pressure pricing and share. Blockonomi: Novo Nordisk Higher Dose Wegovy

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE LLY opened at $916.94 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $866.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,026.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $954.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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