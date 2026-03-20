IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,571,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4%

AVGO stock opened at $320.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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