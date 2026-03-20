Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,731,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,462,252,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,902,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $721,202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $536,916,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,043.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,022.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,218.63.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Further Reading

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