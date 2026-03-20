GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 15,080 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.18, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

More Intel News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. DA Davidson upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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