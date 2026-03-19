Todd Nelson Sells 11,346 Shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nelson sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $397,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 432,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,132,880. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.89. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

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Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 166.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

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Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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