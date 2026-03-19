Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 2,433 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $209.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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