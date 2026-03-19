Kieran Brennan Sells 12,000 Shares of TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) SVP Kieran Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 279,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,010.99. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TSS Stock Down 7.3%

TSS stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TSS Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

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TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSSI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TSS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of TSS during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSSI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of TSS to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TSS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

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About TSS

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TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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