Ryan Cohlhepp Sells 12,500 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 200,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,602.06. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Cohlhepp also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $315,838.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 3,828 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $69,286.80.

On Thursday, January 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 149 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,684.98.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCAX opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCAX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 596.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 2,771,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 195,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after buying an additional 1,059,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

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Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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