Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $63,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 293,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,540. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,245 shares of company stock valued at $177,405. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $46.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.93. Airgain has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Airgain Company Profile

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Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

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