Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Airgain
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Airgain Trading Down 8.2%
Shares of Airgain stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $46.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.93. Airgain has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.
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