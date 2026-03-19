Brokerages Set Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Target Price at $21.13

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1250.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TLX stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telix Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 135,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

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