Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,348.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,348.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Burberry Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,340 to GBX 1,450 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Burberry Group to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 950 in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,570 to GBX 1,590 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Burberry Group Stock Performance

About Burberry Group

BRBY opened at GBX 1,018.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 597 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,376.50.

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Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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