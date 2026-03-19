Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,281 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 12th total of 41,444 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBIP stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

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Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, serving as the parent organization of Midland States Bank. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to commercial, consumer and institutional clients. Key offerings include traditional commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and consumer banking solutions tailored to the needs of small businesses, middle-market companies and individual customers.

In addition to core commercial and retail banking, Midland States Bancorp maintains a significant mortgage banking platform that originates and services both residential and commercial loans.

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