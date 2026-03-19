IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,477 and last traded at GBX 1,421, with a volume of 6066249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,360.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,302.

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IG Group Trading Up 5.1%

About IG Group

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

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IG Group?(LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to?power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s

investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.

Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000

financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

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