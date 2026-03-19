IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,477 and last traded at GBX 1,421, with a volume of 6066249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,360.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,302.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IG Group
IG Group Trading Up 5.1%
About IG Group
IG Group?(LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a
robust educational ecosystem to?power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,
the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the
needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s
investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.
Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000
financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.
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