Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.66 and last traded at GBX 1.71. Approximately 4,103,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,849,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QED

Quadrise Stock Up 2.2%

About Quadrise

The firm has a market cap of £34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.82.

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.