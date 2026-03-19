Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.66 and last traded at GBX 1.71. Approximately 4,103,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,849,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Monday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QED
Quadrise Stock Up 2.2%
About Quadrise
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
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