First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,834,883 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 12th total of 5,512,146 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,387,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,387,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $92,637.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,222.35. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Daniel Jones sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $57,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,052.98. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,923 shares of company stock worth $479,458. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after buying an additional 432,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,335,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796,191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,213,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of FWRG opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.49 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

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First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

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