Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Trading 62.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) were up 62.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.62 and last traded at GBX 29.32. Approximately 18,502,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 895% from the average daily volume of 1,859,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 90.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SYNT
Synthomer Price Performance
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.
Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.
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