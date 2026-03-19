Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 617,979 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,979 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,814,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,236,000 after buying an additional 2,699,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,850 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,984,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,852,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,015 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 2.8%

CIFR opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $25.52.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 49,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $801,861.36. Following the sale, the director owned 158,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,971.60. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 45,161 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $710,834.14. Following the sale, the director owned 127,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,189.94. This trade represents a 26.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,174. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

See Also

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