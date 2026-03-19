Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $802.2727.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $744.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $767.89 and a 200-day moving average of $698.50. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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