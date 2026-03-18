Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,323 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $334.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.39%.Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

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