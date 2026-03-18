Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 35,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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