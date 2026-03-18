Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 35,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
More Walt Disney News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney says its streaming business has passed breakeven and is now contributing operating income, and ESPN finalized a broad NFL partnership that reshapes distribution and revenue opportunity — evidence that the company’s restructuring and streaming turnaround are working. Disney’s Streaming Profit Turn and ESPN NFL Deal Reframe Investment Case
- Positive Sentiment: Dana Walden unveiled a consolidated Disney Entertainment leadership team that brings streaming, film, TV and games under coordinated oversight — a move investors may view as reducing fragmentation and improving creative/operational execution. Dana Walden Sets Leadership Team at Disney Entertainment
- Positive Sentiment: Disney highlighted advanced robotics/AI work with NVIDIA (the Olaf robot) — a PR/tech win that showcases IP monetization, park/experience differentiation and potential merchandising and experiential revenue. Tech partnerships strengthen Disney’s content-to-experience moat. Nvidia and Disney Bring ‘Olaf’ to Life at GTC 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership continuity at the top: Josh D’Amaro formally takes over as CEO — his parks/experiences background aligns with Disney’s heavy capex plan for parks and could reassure investors focused on cash generation. Josh D’Amaro Takes Over for Bob Iger as CEO
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts point out DIS trades at a historically low multiple — this could be an opportunity if fundamentals keep improving, but also a value?trap if macro/creative risks persist. Investors are weighing valuation against execution risk. Disney Stock Trading at Historically Low Multiple
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes the CEO transition is a focal point for investors — leadership changes can create short?term volatility but also opportunity if new strategy sticks. How to Play 3 Major CEO Transitions in Early 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of internal friction: a New York Post piece says longtime entertainment chief Alan Bergman is “miserable” reporting to Dana Walden — such high?profile internal tension can spook investors worried about talent attrition and culture disruption. Top Disney exec ‘miserable’ over reporting to No. 2 Dana Walden
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses criticizing Iger’s second stint and highlighting past disappointment can weigh on sentiment as investors reassess management track record during transition. Disney’s Iger Is About to Step Down. How the Stock Can Rediscover Its Magic.
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/reputation noise: a former games executive filed suit alleging investigative reporting and other disputes — legal distractions can be a headwind if they escalate. Disney chief behind Star Wars games drops explosive suit
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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