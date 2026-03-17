Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 7953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Neste OYJ Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Neste OYJ had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion.

About Neste OYJ

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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