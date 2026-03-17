Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Gotham Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,509 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long?term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long?term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third?party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take?rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third?party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take?rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi?tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest?rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi?tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest?rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long?term upside is large but the near?term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long?term upside is large but the near?term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid?March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short?interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid?March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e?commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e?commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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