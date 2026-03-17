Reviewing Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) & Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL)

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Barings Bdc shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barings Bdc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings Bdc and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Bdc $279.21 million 3.12 $101.92 million $0.97 8.57 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund $397.29 million 3.15 $122.09 million $1.40 10.45

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Bdc. Barings Bdc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Barings Bdc pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Barings Bdc pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings Bdc has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Barings Bdc has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Barings Bdc and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Bdc 0 2 2 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund 0 6 1 0 2.14

Barings Bdc currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Barings Bdc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Barings Bdc is more favorable than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Barings Bdc and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Bdc 36.50% 10.05% 4.27% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund 30.73% 9.88% 4.49%

Summary

Barings Bdc beats Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Bdc

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

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