JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Decreased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.