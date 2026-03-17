JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) Price Up 9.5% This Week

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $125.64 or 0.00170689 BTC on exchanges. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market cap of $117.72 million and approximately $11.84 thousand worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) launched on October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 936,964 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official website is jpool.one. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 936,360.49414842. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 125.64391637 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $7,007.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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