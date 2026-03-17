Qubic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $125.87 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $125.87 million and $3.56 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 167,233,227,276,670 coins and its circulating supply is 135,518,832,167,929 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 167,233,227,276,670 with 135,518,832,167,929 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000103 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,208,113.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

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