VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VICI opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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