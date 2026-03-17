Holocene Advisors LP Sells 425,195 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,195 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Vertiv worth $61,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $264.81 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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