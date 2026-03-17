Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:ISPY – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISPY. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

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ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 1.0%

ISPY opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $904.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. ISPY was launched on Dec 18, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

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