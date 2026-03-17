Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Posts Earnings Results

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shearwater Group had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 30.26%.
Shearwater Group Stock Down 7.4%
Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.72. Shearwater Group has a 52-week low of GBX 28.11 and a 52-week high of GBX 70. The firm has a market cap of £9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.65.
Shearwater Group Company Profile
The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance. Its growth strategy is focused on building a scalable group that caters to the entire spectrum of cyber security and managed security needs, through a focused buy and build approach.
The Group is headquartered in the UK, serving customers globally across a broad spectrum of industries.
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