Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $610.47 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,130,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,989 shares during the quarter. NU comprises about 32.5% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $610,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NU by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,238,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,037 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,935,000 after purchasing an additional 659,526 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $626,569,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NU by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,176,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,827 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Santander upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

NU Trading Up 2.6%

NU opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

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