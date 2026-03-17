Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Price Target at $70.50

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

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Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,995.55. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $176,758.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,039.54. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 152,953 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,162.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.4%

ALK opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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