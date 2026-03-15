iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.44% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,644,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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